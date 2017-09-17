Nicole Kidman took home the award for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series for her performance in Big Little Lies at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday.

Kidman was up against her Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon and four other actresses -- Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette and Joan), Carrie Coon (Fargo) and Felicity Huffman (American Crime) for the award.

"I share this with you. Without you, I would not be standing up here," Kidman told Witherspoon during her acceptance speech.

Kidman wowed viewers with her portrayal of Celeste, a wife and mother who's the victim of domestic violence at the hands of her husband Perry (Alexander Skarsgard, who won an Emmy earlier in the night for the role). Kidman thanked the Academy for highlighting the issue by giving her the award. "It is a complicated, insidious disease," she said. "By you acknowledging me with this award, it shines a light on it even more."

Big Little Lies was nominated for a total of 16 Emmys this year, including five acting nods (including Kidman's) as well as Outstanding Limited Series. In addition to Kidman's win, the show took home acting prizes for Skarsgard and Laura Dern, as well as a directing award on Sunday. It also won three awards at last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys, including Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special.