Elisabeth Moss finally took home her first Emmy Sunday, winning the award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for The Handmaid's Tale.

She beat out Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder), Claire Foy (The Crown), Keri Russell (The Americans), Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) and Robin Wright (House of Cards).

This is Moss' first win, despite being nominated six times for her work on AMC's Mad Men and once for her performance in the first season of SundanceTV's Top of the Lake. She also took home an Emmy as a producer for The Handmaid's Tale, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series. The series also took home the awards for writing and directing for a drama series, and drama supporting actress for Ann Dowd. Reed Morano was the first woman in 22 years to take home the Emmy for directing.



The show won three awards at last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys, including drama guest actress for Alexis Bledel.

The Handmaid's Tale is currently streaming on Hulu.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)