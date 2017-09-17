TV's biggest and brightest stars gathered for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday and it was a night to remember. The event, which was hosted by Late Show's Stephen Colbert, saw plenty of surprises like Sean Spicer dropping in to talk about crowd sizes and Ann Down winnng Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama.

If you're having trouble remembering everything that happened, don't worry! We've got you covered. Here are the best moments from the night.

Stephen Colbert's opening musical and monologue

Colbert kicked off the show on a high note with a star-studded musical which featured the likes of Millie Bobby Brown and the Demogorgon from Stranger Things; Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown from This Is Us; and Chance the Rapper who encouraged everyone to remain politically active while also enjoying the current golden age of TV.

In his monologue, Colbert also brought the laughs with pointed shots at Donald Trump and Bill Maher, with the latter sparking controversy earlier this year after his use of the n-word on his late night talk show. "And of course Bill Maher," Colbert said while highlighting this year's African American nominees. "I assume he's black since he's so comfortable using the n-word." Ouch!

Jackie Hoffman's maybe hilarious reaction after losing out to Laura Dern for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries

Best moment of the #Emmys so far: Jackie Hoffman yelling "dammit!!" when she lost to Laura Dern pic.twitter.com/euCWaRFsAy — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) September 18, 2017

Was this real or just a joke? Hoffman didn't seem too pleased with losing out to Dern and cameras were there to capture it in all of its unfiltered glory. While the reaction appeared to be genuine, this tweet makes a strong case for it being all in good fun.

That awesome 9 to 5 reunion





Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin all reunited to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series which went to Alexander Skarsgard for Big Little Lies. That stellar moment has us jonesing for a follow-up to the progressive film about three women getting revenge on their skeevy boss. It was first released in 1980.

Lena Waithe making Emmys history

The Master of None scribe became the first African American woman to take home an Emmy for comedy writing when she and Aziz Ansari won for the episode titled "Thanksgiving," an episode that detailed her own coming out to her family. During her moving speech, she made a point to shine a light on the LGBT community.

"The things that make us different, those are our superpowers. Every day when you walk out the door, put on your imaginary cape and go out there and conquer the world because the world would not be as beautiful as it is if we weren't in it," she said.

Nicole Kidman shines a light on domestic violence

The actress used her Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series win for her performance in Big Little Lies to shine a light on a very important issue: domestic violence. "It is a complicated, insidious disease," she said. "By you acknowledging me with this award, it shines a light on it even more." The moving speech earned her a standing ovation.

Sterling K. Brown's amazing acceptance speech

There were good acceptance speeches and then there was Sterling's which easily wins the award for funniest and most endearing of the night. "You are the best white TV family that a brother has ever had," he said while thanking his co-stars. He also gave props to Susan Kelechi Watson -- his on-screen wife. "It's a pleasure to rep black love with you, sister."

Unfortunately, his speech was cut off so we didn't get to hear the rest of it. Not cool, Emmys!

