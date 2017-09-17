With two-time defending drama series champ Game of Thrones ineligible and five freshmen shows nominated for the top prize, Sunday's 69th Primetime Emmy Awards is the the most open and exciting Emmys in years.
Between The Crown, House of Cards, Stranger Things and The Handmaid's Tale, a streaming service could nab its first series win, while This Is Us could give broadcast its first drama series champ in 11 years.
There's history at stake on the comedy side as well. Julia Louis-Dreyfus could pull off an unprecedented six-peat for Veep, which would bring her overall acting win total to eight, tying the record set by Cloris Leachman. But she's got new competition in the comedy lead actress race, in Allison Janney (Mom), who's also seeking to tie the record.
Saturday Night Live and Westworld co-lead the field with 22 nominations each, and each has won five Emmys already at last weekend's Creative Arts Awards, as did Stranger Things.
See the full list of nominees, with winners denoted, below.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Night Of
Outstanding Television Movie
Black Mirror: San Junipero
Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard of Lies
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
***WINNER*** The Voice
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Billy on the Street
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Portlandia
***WINNER*** Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman's Show
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Real Time with Bill Maher
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Louie Anderson, Baskets
***WINNER*** Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Judith Light, Transparent
***WINNER** Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
***WINNER** John Lithgow, The Crown
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
***WINNER*** Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
John Turturro, The Night Of
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Bill Camp, The Night Of
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
***WINNER*** Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan
Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan
***WINNER*** Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan
Regina King, American Crime
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Jamie Babbit, Silicon Valley ("Intellectual Property")
***WINNER*** Donald Glover, Atlanta ("B.A.N.")
Mike Judge, Silicon Valley ("Server Error")
David Mandel, Veep ("Groundbreaking")
Morgan Sackett, Veep ("Blurb")
Dale Stern, Veep ("Justice")
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Stephen Daldry, The Crown ("Hyde Park Corner")
Kate Dennis, The Handmaid's Tale ("The Bridge")
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things ("Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers")
Vince Gilligan, Better Call Saul ("Witness")
Leslie Linka Glatter, Homeland ("America First")
Reed Morano, The Handmaid's Tale ("Offred")
Jonathan Nolan, Westworld ("The Bicarmeral Mind")
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Noah Hawley, Fargo ("The Law of Vacant Places")
Ron Howard, Genius ("Einsten: Chapter One")
James Marsh, The Night Of ("The Art of War")
Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan ("And the Winner Is... (The Oscars of 1963)")
***WINNER*** Jean-Marc Vallee, Big Little Lies
Steven Zaillian, The Night Of ("The Beach")
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
Andy Fisher, Jimmy Kimmel Live! ("The (RED) Show")
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ("Episode 0179")
Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live ("Host: Jimmy Fallon")
Jeremy Konner and Derek Waters, Drunk History ("Hamilton")
Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver ("Multi-Level Marketing")
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
***WINNER*** Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, Master of None ("Thanksgiving")
Alec Berg, Silicon Valley ("Success Failure")
Donald Glover, Atlanta ("B.A.N.")
Stephen Glover, Atlanta ("Streets on Lock")
Billy Kimball, Veep ("Georgia")
David Mandel, Veep ("Groundbreaking")
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things ("Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers")
Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, The Americans ("The Soviet Division")
Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, Westworld ("The Bicameral Mind")
***WINNER*** Bruce Miller, The Handmaid's Tale ("Offred")
Peter Morgan, The Crown ("Assassins")
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul ("Chicanery")
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror: San Junipero
Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam and Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan ("Pilot")
Noah Hawley, Fargo ("The Law of Vacant Places")
David E. Kelley, Big Little Lies
Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan ("And the Winner Is... (The Oscars of 1963)")
Richard Price and Steven Zaillian, The Night Of ("The Call of the Wild")
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
***WINNER*** Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)