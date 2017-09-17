The Handmaid's Tale took home the award for Outstanding Drama Series at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday.

The dystopian drama beat out Stranger Things, House of Cards, and The Crown from Netflix, as well cable favorites like AMC's Better Call Saul and HBO's Westworld, and NBC's critical darling This Is Us.

The show had three additional wins tonight, including Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Anne Dowd, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for Bruce Miller, and Outstanding Actress in a Drama series for Elisabeth Moss.

It already picked up wins at the Creative Arts Emmys for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Alexis Bledel), Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More) and Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour).

This marks the first time a streaming service has ever won an Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series and highlights an unpredictable season in the drama category which saw it taking top honors at the 2017 Television Critics Association Awards. Meanwhile, The Americans took home a win at this year's Writers Guild Awards and The Crown earned this year's Golden Globe.

Netflix has to be steamed about losing out to Hulu, as it invests billions in programming every year and is the undisputed leader of streaming networks. But now Hulu can wave its Emmy for Best Drama and say, "Are you sure?"

The Handmaid's Tale returns sometime next year.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)