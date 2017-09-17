Sure, it's been over a year since Stranger Things debuted, but due to Emmy rules, the Netflix horror series was still eligible for trophies this year. That's good news for us, because it means the show's young actors can put on tiny tuxedos and petite gowns and charm us again.
Though the show went home empty-handed from Sunday's awards (although it did win five prizes at the Creative Arts Emmys the week prior), that didn't stop the charming child stars from having a good time anyway.
Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin -- old pros at this by now -- walked the red carpet ahead of the show. But Matarazzo and McLaughlin got the party started early back at their hotel, before they even arrived on the red carpet.
Stranger Things Season 2 premieres Friday, Oct. 27 on Netflix.