Sure, it's been over a year since Stranger Things debuted, but due to Emmy rules, the Netflix horror series was still eligible for trophies this year. That's good news for us, because it means the show's young actors can put on tiny tuxedos and petite gowns and charm us again.

Though the show went home empty-handed from Sunday's awards (although it did win five prizes at the Creative Arts Emmys the week prior), that didn't stop the charming child stars from having a good time anyway.

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin -- old pros at this by now -- walked the red carpet ahead of the show. But Matarazzo and McLaughlin got the party started early back at their hotel, before they even arrived on the red carpet.

Getting ready for the EMMYS.👍🏿 #emmys #preperation #BeYourBiggestFan A post shared by Caleb McLaughlin (@therealcalebmclaughlin) on Sep 17, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

Did I rip my pants? Find out on the red carpet. #Emmys A post shared by Gaten Matarazzo (@gatenm123) on Sep 17, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

Breaking in the dancing shoes! A post shared by Gaten Matarazzo (@gatenm123) on Sep 17, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

My Brooooooooooothhhhheeeeerrrrr 😜#Emmys2017#Emmys A post shared by Caleb McLaughlin (@therealcalebmclaughlin) on Sep 17, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

Stranger Things Season 2 premieres Friday, Oct. 27 on Netflix.