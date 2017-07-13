Emmy season is officially in full swing. On Thursday, the Television Academy is announcing the nominations for the 2017 Emmy Awards.
This year's ceremony is especially exciting for TV fans since they were even more in the dark than usual when it came to predicting the nominees due to many ineligibilities.
In addition to defending champ Tatiana Maslany being ineligible for Orphan Black in this year's race, Game of Thrones' delayed premiere means it also won't be a part of the 2017 nominations. Game of Thrones not being eligible will affect the drama categories across the board, but will make things particularly exciting for the drama supporting actress category.
Last year, three of the six supporting actress nominees were from Thrones. But now, without Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey and Maisie Williams in the running, there's a good chance we'll see some exciting fresh blood finally get recognized. Plus, Emmys staple Maggie Smith, who won the category last year, will also not be competing since Downton Abbey ended in 2016.
So who did make the cut? Check out the full list of nominees!
Comedy Series
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Lead Actress in a Limited Series/TV Movie
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Lead Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
John Turturro, The Night Of
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Judith Light, Transparent
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Matt Walsh, Veep
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
John Lithgow, The Crown
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Supporting Actor in a TV Movie/Limited Series
Bill Camp, The Night Of
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan
Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of
Supporting Actress in a TV Movie/Limited Series
Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan
Regina King, American Crime
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Reality-Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Fixer Upper
Lip Sync Battle
Shark Tank
Who Do You Think You Are
Unstructured Reality Program
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Gaycation with Ellen Page
Intervention
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
United Shades of America: With W. Kamau Bell
Host for a Reality/Reality-Competition Program
Alec Baldwin, Match Game
W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America: With W. Kamau Bell
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway
Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Junior
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party
Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Real Time with Bill Maher
Variety Sketch Series
Billy on the Street
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman's Shows
Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Night of
TV Movie
Black Mirror: San Junipero
Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard of Lies
The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, airs Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8/7c on CBS.
