Emmy season is officially in full swing. On Thursday, the Television Academy is announcing the nominations for the 2017 Emmy Awards.

This year's ceremony is especially exciting for TV fans since they were even more in the dark than usual when it came to predicting the nominees due to many ineligibilities.

In addition to defending champ Tatiana Maslany being ineligible for Orphan Black in this year's race, Game of Thrones' delayed premiere means it also won't be a part of the 2017 nominations. Game of Thrones not being eligible will affect the drama categories across the board, but will make things particularly exciting for the drama supporting actress category.

Last year, three of the six supporting actress nominees were from Thrones. But now, without Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey and Maisie Williams in the running, there's a good chance we'll see some exciting fresh blood finally get recognized. Plus, Emmys staple Maggie Smith, who won the category last year, will also not be competing since Downton Abbey ended in 2016.

So who did make the cut? Check out the full list of nominees!

Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Lead Actress in a Limited Series/TV Movie

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Lead Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Judith Light, Transparent

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Matt Walsh, Veep

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

John Lithgow, The Crown

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Supporting Actor in a TV Movie/Limited Series

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan

Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of

Supporting Actress in a TV Movie/Limited Series

Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan

Regina King, American Crime

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Fixer Upper

Lip Sync Battle

Shark Tank

Who Do You Think You Are

Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Gaycation with Ellen Page

Intervention

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

United Shades of America: With W. Kamau Bell

Host for a Reality/Reality-Competition Program

Alec Baldwin, Match Game

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America: With W. Kamau Bell

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway

Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Junior

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party

Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Real Time with Bill Maher

Variety Sketch Series

Billy on the Street

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman's Shows

Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night of

TV Movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard of Lies

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, airs Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8/7c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)