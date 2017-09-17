And the winner for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries of Movie is... Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)!

Dern beat out fellow candidates Judy Davis (Feud: Bette and Joan), Jackie Hoffman, (Feud: Bette and Joan), Regina King, (American Crime), Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies), and Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) for the prize.

Dern beat out her Big Little Lies co-star Shailene Woodley to win, swaying voters for her role as high-powered (and high-strung) CEO Renata Klein. It's her first win in six attempts; she was most recently nominated for her work in HBO's Enlightened, for which she won the Golden Globe Award.

HBO is mulling a second season of Big Little Lies, but no concrete plans are in place.