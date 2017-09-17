Now Playing The Crown's John Lithgow Was Shocked to Be Cast as Winston Churchill

John Lithgow (The Crown) won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series on Sunday.

He beat out Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul), Mandy Patinkin (Homelandn), Michael Kelly (House of Cards), David Harbour (Stranger Things), Ron Cepha Jones (This Is Us) and Jeffrey Wright (Westworld). (In a surprising snub, Better Call Saul's Michael McKean never received a nod for his outstanding performance in the AMC drama this year.)

"The Crown just keeps on giving, and this is just the last of its gifts," Lithgow said while accepting the award. "[Churchill] reminds us what courage and leadership in government really looks like," he added, which was a not-so-veiled jab at Donald Trump.

Lithgow was practically a lock going into the Emmys this year. His portrayal of Winston Churchill in the Netflix historical drama has earned the actor incredible praise -- not to mention a Golden Globe nomination and a Critics' Choice Awards win.

Check Out Our Complete Emmy Awards Coverage Here

This marks Lightgow's sixth Emmy. He won three for his starring role in the sitcom 3rd Rock from the Sun, nabbed a more recent win for Dexter in 2010 and scored his first Emmy for a guest role in Amazing Stories in 1986. Tonight's Emmy win makes him tied for third-most wins for a performer in Emmy history.