As Laura Dern's name was rattled off as winner of the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries, one of her co-nominees in particular didn't put on much of a poker face.

Feud star Jackie Hoffman appeared to ignite her own Hollywood feud by mouthing "d*mmit" twice after Dern was called to the stage, and the internet had a field day with her reaction.

Best moment of the #Emmys so far: Jackie Hoffman yelling "dammit!!" when she lost to Laura Dern pic.twitter.com/euCWaRFsAy — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) September 18, 2017

Jackie Hoffman's "DAMN IT! DAMN IT!" is the secret iconic moment of the night. #Emmys — Hunter Plummer (@hunterplummer) September 18, 2017

Please tell me you saw how pissed Jackie Hoffman was 😂 #JackieHoffman #EmmysLive pic.twitter.com/evTTC0bBFW — omgryanjust (@omg_ryan_just) September 18, 2017

But just in case there was any question about whether her reaction was real or a moment of purposed levity, the actress went on to tweet about the loss, writing, "Laura Dern had famous parents. Forgive me for being from real people #elitism."

Laura Dern had famous parents. Forgive me for being from real people #elitism #Emmys2017 — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017



She even dubbed herself a "sore loser" before throwing out another harsh tweet about Dern.

I hear that Laura Dern runs a child porn ring #soreloser Emmys2017 — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017

Yikes.