As Laura Dern's name was rattled off as winner of the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries, one of her co-nominees in particular didn't put on much of a poker face.

Feud star Jackie Hoffman appeared to ignite her own Hollywood feud by mouthing "d*mmit" twice after Dern was called to the stage, and the internet had a field day with her reaction.

But just in case there was any question about whether her reaction was real or a moment of purposed levity, the actress went on to tweet about the loss, writing, "Laura Dern had famous parents. Forgive me for being from real people #elitism."


She even dubbed herself a "sore loser" before throwing out another harsh tweet about Dern.

Yikes.