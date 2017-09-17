As Laura Dern's name was rattled off as winner of the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries, one of her co-nominees in particular didn't put on much of a poker face.
Feud star Jackie Hoffman appeared to ignite her own Hollywood feud by mouthing "d*mmit" twice after Dern was called to the stage, and the internet had a field day with her reaction.
Best moment of the #Emmys so far: Jackie Hoffman yelling "dammit!!" when she lost to Laura Dern pic.twitter.com/euCWaRFsAy— Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) September 18, 2017
Jackie Hoffman's "DAMN IT! DAMN IT!" is the secret iconic moment of the night. #Emmys— Hunter Plummer (@hunterplummer) September 18, 2017
Please tell me you saw how pissed Jackie Hoffman was 😂 #JackieHoffman #EmmysLive pic.twitter.com/evTTC0bBFW— omgryanjust (@omg_ryan_just) September 18, 2017
Check Out Our Complete Emmy Awards Coverage Here
oooh, mama. @JackieHoffman16 came gloriously unglued. you handled #JessicaLange, you can take @LauraDern. #Emmy2017— Jason Daniel Hood (@jasondanielhood) September 18, 2017
But just in case there was any question about whether her reaction was real or a moment of purposed levity, the actress went on to tweet about the loss, writing, "Laura Dern had famous parents. Forgive me for being from real people #elitism."
Laura Dern had famous parents. Forgive me for being from real people #elitism #Emmys2017— Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017
She even dubbed herself a "sore loser" before throwing out another harsh tweet about Dern.
I hear that Laura Dern runs a child porn ring #soreloser Emmys2017— Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017
Yikes.