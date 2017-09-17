Now Playing Our Editors' Picks for the Fall Season

The 2017 Primtime Emmy Awards were filled with moments of emotional and political gravity, but none were quite as viral as what Dave Chappelle and John Oliver managed to do.

While presenting alongside fellow Saturday Night Live host Melissa McCarthy, Dave Chappelle gave a shout out to the District of Columbia's public school system after admitting to not rehearsing his lines for the night's telecast.

Then, Emmy winner John Oliver followed up on that recognition during his win of best writing for a variety series, saying, "Like Dave Chappelle, I would like to also unexpectedly thank D.C. public schools because I think it would be great if it started trending tonight on Twitter for no reason whatsoever."

Indeed, the tweets started flowing after that and before long, #DCPublicSchools was the second-highest nationwide trending topic, falling just shy of #Emmys.

Because John Oliver on the #Emmys said We should get it trending , because public schools are important ! — SoulCraft Photograph (@SoulCraftPhoto) September 18, 2017

"I skipped rehearsal...Shoutout to DC Public Schools" -Dave Chappelle, Duke Ellington School of the Arts '91 — Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) September 18, 2017

I will never not support a shout-out to an urban public school system. #DCPublicSchools — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) September 18, 2017

Even the school system itself got involved in the virility of the mention.

What an unexpected honor! We'd like to thank our educators, our families, and of course, our amazing students. #emmys #dcpublicschools — DC Public Schools (@dcpublicschools) September 18, 2017

