TV stars big and small gathered on the Emmys red carpet on Sunday to celebrate the industry's biggest night -- but a few of them were wearing extra accessories.

Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily Gordon, Black-ish's Jennifer Lewis and Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi all showed up wearing blue ribbons on the red carpet to support the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

It's the same campaign that also dominated the Oscars and Tonys red carpets earlier this year. Both Ruth Negga and Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda sported the ribbons and their support on those carpets.

Check Out Our Complete Emmy Awards Coverage Here

The ACLU is a non-profit organization works "to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to every person in this country by the Constitution and laws of the United States." It's been working hard to defend immigrants against several of President Trump's policies that have made it harder for them to live peaceful lives in the United States.