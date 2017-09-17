Sterling K. Brown took home the Emmy on Sunday for lead actor in a drama for this role on This Is Us.

The This Is Us star beat out an esteemed group of competitors: Anthony Hopkins (Westworld), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan), Kevin Spacey (House of Cards) and his This Is Us co-star Milo Ventimiglia.

Brown's win makes him the first black winner in the drama lead actor category since Andre Braugher took home the statue for Homicide: Life on the Street in 1998. Brown is only the fourth black winner in the category ever, after Bill Cosby, James Earl Jones and Braugher.

In his incredibly sweet speech, Brown described himself as a TV fan first and foremost and referenced Braugher's win. "It is my supreme honor to follow in your footsteps," Brown said, addressing the fellow Stanford alum. He also thanked his cast for being the best white family to raise a black guy on TV, better than Diff'rent Strokes' The Drummonds and the family that raised Webster. Oh Sterling, you're so great.

What wasn't so great, though, was the presentation cutting off Brown's speech halfway through it, playing music loudly, pulling the camera back, and eventually even cutting off his mic. Rude! But the ceremony was running over its allotted time, and we've seen this behavior time and time again from awards show producers.

This is Brown's second Emmy win. Last year, he won for his starring role in Ryan Murphy's acclaimed anthology The People v. O.J. Simpson, a role which also earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

Brown's win makes Spacey 0-11 at the Emmys.

