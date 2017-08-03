Being nominated for an Emmy is rare. Winning is more rare. Having a significant other who's also won is even rarer.

But some lucky Hollywood lovebirds are members of this very select Emmy-Winning Couples group -- and it could see some new additions this year. Angela Bassett could win for her Master of None guest spot, a year after her husband, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story star Courtney B. Vance, dedicated his win to her, aka "the woman that rocks my chain." Michelle Pfeiffer could kick off the Pfeifferssance with a victory for The Wizard of Lies, while her hubby, 10-time winner/Emmy fave and kingmaker David E. Kelley, could pick up his 11th trophy, for writing Big Little Lies.



And The Americans' Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys could pull off the rarest of couple feats: winning acting Emmys on the same night for the same show, which has happened only twice before.

Check out 18 couples, past and present, who have had to make room in the trophy case for their Emmys below.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards airs Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS.

