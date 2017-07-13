Next Up 5 Things to Watch This Weekend – July 1-2, 2017

The Television Academy announced its nominees for the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Thursday, so the countdown is on for you to catch up on eligible shows -- including This Is Us, The Handmaid's Tale and Veep. Here's a handy guide for where you can stream the series nominated for Best Comedy and Best Drama.

Best Comedy:

Atlanta

Donald Glover, Atlanta

The FX series from lead comedy actor nominee Donald Glover is heading to Hulu next year, ahead of its second season, but for now it's available on Amazon Video.

Black-ish

ABC's groundbreaking comedy -- whose stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross also received lead actor and lead actress nominations -- is available to stream on Hulu.

Master of None

Alessandra Mastronardi and Aziz Ansari, Master of None

You can stream Seasons 1 and 2 of Netflix's original comedy, which also earned a lead comedy actor nod for creator and star Aziz Ansari, on Netflix.

Modern Family

ABC's Emmy stalwart, which will kick off its ninth season this fall, can be streamed on Hulu.

Silicon Valley

Zach Woods and Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley

You have to have an HBO subscription to watch this comedy, which features comedy supporting actor nominee T.J. Miller, via HBO Go.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Seasons 1-3 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, whose star Ellie Kemper was also nominated for lead actress in a comedy, are available to stream on Netflix.

Veep

The multiple Emmy winner is available to stream on HBO Go or Amazon Prime.

Best Drama:

Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn; Better Call Saul

AMC's Breaking Bad prequel, starring lead actor nominee Bob Odenkirk, is available on Amazon Video.

The Crown

The Crown

The first season of Netflix's drama following the life of a young Queen Elizabeth (lead actress nominee Claire Foy) is available to stream on, well, Netflix. Season 2 is expected to be released later this year.

The Handmaid's Tale

The Handmaid's Tale

Head to Hulu to catch up on the streaming service's breakout dystopian drama, which earned a whopping 13 nominations for its freshman season.

House of Cards

All five seasons of the oft-nominated drama, featuring nominated leads Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright, are available to stream on Netflix.

Stranger Things

Shannon Purser, Stranger Things

Will the Netflix drama starring Winona Ryder be an Emmy winner by the time Season 2 premieres on Oct. 27th? Catch up on Season 1 via Netflix, and see what all the fuss is about over young supporting actress nominee Millie Bobby Brown.

This Is Us

This Is Us

Season 1 of NBC's breakout hit, which is the lone broadcast network nominee in the drama series category but racked up 11 nominations overall, can be streamed on Hulu. But make sure you have tissues.

Westworld

Thandie Newton and Angela Sarayan, Westworld

Westworld and Saturday Night Live led all nominees with 22 nods apiece. Watch the first season of HBO's drama on HBO Go.

So what are you waiting for? Get watching!

The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8/7c.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)