Another American Horror Story alum is joining Cult.

Ryan Murphy announced via Instagram that Emma Roberts will return to the horror anthology for the next installment -- though he didn't add any details about her character. Roberts reposted the same photo confirming that she's joining the show with the caption, "I'm joining #ahscult, will you?"

Roberts hasn't been in American Horror Story since Season 4, Freak Show. She's been in tight communication with Murphy though after starring in his Fox horror comedy Scream Queens.

The pieces of Cult, which will take place in the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election, are slowly coming together before the September premiere. Check out all of the teasers Murphy has released so far right here.

American Horror Story: Cult premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10/9c on FX.