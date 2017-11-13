Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

Now Playing The Bachelor Franchise By the Numbers

The Bachelorette alum Emily Maynard Johnson has given birth to her fourth child, her husband Tyler Johnson revealed on Instagram Sunday.

The Johnsons' new baby, whose name and gender have not been revealed, joins their sons Gibson, 11 months, and Jennings, 2, and Ricki, Maynard Johnson's 12-year-old daughter from her marriage to the late Ricky Hendrick.

Maynard Johnson starred in the eighth season of The Bachelorette, which is the season that introduced the world to Arie Luyendyk Jr., the current Bachelor.

Johnson shared a sweet snap of Ricki holding the baby for the first time.



He also shared a clip of Maynard Johnson relaxing with the baby in her hospital bed.

Maynard Johnson posted a photo of her "hospital camp out" supplies: a cake and a bottle of Veuve Clicquot rosé.

hospital camp out A post shared by Emily Maynard Johnson (@emilygmaynard) on Nov 12, 2017 at 5:13pm PST

She may be a married mother of four, but that rosé proves she'll always be the Bachelorette.