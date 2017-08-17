If Game of Thrones is getting you down with its leaked episodes, life or death stakes, and dark brooding, we humbly suggest you take a look at Emilia Clarke's Instagram to cheer yourself up.

For the first time in Game of Thrones history, Daenerys Targaryen has gotten to interact with characters in Westeros, and the one she's spent the most time with has been Jon Snow (Kit Harington). Naturally, that means Emilia Clarke spent a lot of her time with Harington while filming Season 6.

Filming a TV show can get kind of boring though, and there's no greater evidence of that than Clarke's recent Instagram video:

You might recognize this scenic cliffside as the place where Jon had his first touching scene with Drogon. In real life though, it should definitely go down in history as the place where Kit Harington flapped his cloak in the wind like he, himself, had wings. And where Emilia Clarke laughed maniacally in the background.

Clarke previously posted an adorable selfie of her and Harington together, so we're going to keep that page bookmarked for future Jonaerys needs.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.