What's better than a Netflix show about family drama? A Netflix show about super-powered family drama.

According to Deadline, Ellen Page has been tapped to play the lead in The Umbrella Academy, a new series about a dysfunctional family of superheroes based on the the popular graphic novels by Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance. The story picks up with the reunion of six estranged family members as they work together to solve their father's mysterious death while coming apart at the seams due to their divergent personalities and abilities.

Page is set to play Vanya, the black sheep of the family and the only one of the children who was adopted — thus, she has no supernatural abilities. A meek and insecure wallflower, Vanya struggles to find her place in the world.

Her siblings, Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus and Number Five, have not been cast yet. The Umbrella Academy is currently set for a 2018 premiere.