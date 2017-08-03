With Will & Grace heading back to NBC this fall and the Everwood crew most recently walking down memory lane during an emotional panel, it's a good time for the cast of your favorite shows from yesteryear to reunite. Now it looks like the reunion bug has hit the musically gifted stars of Victorious, who are not opposed to getting back together.

"Yeah, I'm down. We're all down," Elizabeth Gillies tells TV Guide while promoting the CW's Dynasty reboot at The Television Critics Association's summer press tour. The cast's willingness to reunite probably has something to do with the fact that they still keep up with one another.

"They will be my friends forever...We're very close," she added. "We still have a group text that we talk into and we share news with each other. [The show] ended four years ago and we still are as close as ever so it's beautiful. I [have] only positive memories from that show."

The story centers on an aspiring singer named Tori Vega (Victoria Justice) and her daily antics as a student at a performing arts school. Along with Justice and Gillies, the show also starred Ariana Grande, Matt Bennett, Leon Thomas III and Avan Jogia.

Now that everyone is on board, how do we make it happen?

