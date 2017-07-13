It should come as no surprise after its stellar first season that The Handmaid's Tale wracked up a considerable amount of Emmy nominations this morning. Its star and executive producer, Elisabeth Moss, was still surprised the show received 13 nominations though, which is a pretty huge windfall.

"Well, I'm a little bit in shock!!" Moss said in a statement, "I woke up to a GIF from my publicist, Erica, of a shirtless Anthony Rizzo from the Cubs and knew it was good news (because a shirtless Rizzo is always good news) but 13 is blowing my mind!"

Shirtless Anthony Rizzo -- who plays first base for the World Champion Chicago Cubs -- is probably the perfect way to wake up, Emmy nominations or no. Regardless, her humility is admirable, but if this show hadn't cleaned up this morning, people would probably have rioted in the streets.

Moss went on to praise all the people behind the scenes, who maybe didn't get a personal shoutout from these noms, "I'm so intensely proud of my cast and crew who put their blood, sweat and tears (literally) into this show. This is not a solo sport, and each and every one of them is responsible for helping make something we could be proud of."

She of course ended with what we'd call one of the best lines of the series so far:

"Nolite te bastardes Carborundorum, bitches."

The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8/7c.

