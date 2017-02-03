Edie Falco is heading to broadcast TV in Dick Wolf's new series Law & Order: True Crime - The Menendez Murders.

Falco, who won three Emmys for her turn as Carmela Soprano on The Sopranos and a fourth for Showtime's Nurse Jackie, will play the Menendez brothers' defense attorney Leslie Abramson in the limited series coming to NBC next season.

"I've known Edie for more than two decades," Wolf said in a statement. "Our working relationship started when she was among an elite group of actors who made multiple appearances as defense attorneys on Law & Order in the early '90s. Edie was at the top of that list. She did a fabulous job on Law & Order and, as Leslie Abramson, will knock the role out of the park."

The first iteration of Law & Order: True Crime will be eight episodes long and focus on Erik and Lyle Menendez, two brothers who were convicted for murdering their parents in 1996. The brothers were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in a third trial after the first two rendered no verdict.

Abramson defended the brothers through all three trials, claiming they suffered a lifetime of abuse from their parents.