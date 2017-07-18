Sunday night's episode of Game of Thrones saw Ed Sheeran playing a member of the Lannister army who catches Arya Stark's (Maisie Williams) eye. Unfortunately for the musician, fans of the show weren't as enamored as the young Stark, and his cameo was mercilessly mocked throughout social media.

Now, it looks like he's deleted his Twitter account and fans are left wondering why. The "Shape of You" singer previously threatened to leave the social media platform over online abuse. "I've actually come off Twitter completely. I can't read it," he told The Sun earlier this month.

"I go on it and there's nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter's a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that's why I've come off it," he added.

Given the overwhelmingly negative comments from the Game of Thrones fandom, it's likely that is the cause of his recent disappearance from Twitter. Perhaps The Simpsons fans will be more welcoming. Sheeran is slated to guest-star during the animated show's 29th season this fall.

According to Entertainment Weekly, he'll play a hipster musician named Brendan steals Lisa's heart during the La La Land parody episode. "He keeps alternating [between], 'You're not that great, but you could be fantastic,' and she keeps falling for him because of his talent," executive producer Al Jean explained to EW.

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on HBO. The Simpsons returns Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8/7c on Fox.