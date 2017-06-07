Ed Sheeran took his turn in the passenger seat of James Corden's Range Rover for Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show Tuesday. It didn't reach the heights of Katy Perry or Harry Styles, to name some recent ones, but we did get to see Ed Sheeran fit 55 malted milk balls in his mouth, so that's something.

This London-based edition was heavier on music than comedy, as the singer-songwriter (and Game of Thrones actor) and Corden went through five of Sheeran's songs, plus One Direction's "You Don't Know You're Beautiful."

Sheeran did show some aptitude for physical comedy by fitting 55 Malteasers -- a sort of British Whopper -- in his mouth at once. A quick Google search didn't turn up the world record for that, so maybe it's open? Maybe Ed Sheeran is the current world record holder for stuffing Malteasers in his mouth? The record for most thrown and caught in one's mouth in one minute is 76, though.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)