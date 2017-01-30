The CW's Dynasty reboot didn't look too far to find an actress who could bare her fangs and scratch someone's eyes out with her claws: Nathalie Kelley, who plays Sybil in the the eighth and final season of The Vampire Diaries, is the first actor cast in the reboot's pilot.

The CW's Dynasty reboot is closer to becoming a real thing

Kelley, who also starred in UnREAL, will play Cristal, a Hispanic woman marrying into an uber-WASPy Carrington family, The Hollywood Reporter notes. While her character is notable for The CW's conscious effort to add a Latina character into the cast, she's also a slight deviation from the original: In the iconic '80s version, Linda Evans played Krystal (with a K and a Y, people) Jennings, a secretary who married into the wealthy Carrington family and got into unforgettable scrapes with Alexis Colby (Joan Collins).

In this version, the story will be told mainly through the POV of Cristal and her soon-to-be stepdaughter Fallon Carrington, who's the daughter of billionaire Blake Carrington. As previously reported, the CW's iteration comes from Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage -- experts in serving up delicious drama.

