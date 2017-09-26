Now Playing Can Drake and Jimmy Brooks Both Exist in the Degrassi Universe?

It's the crossover we've all been waiting for: Degrassi and Dylan Sprouse.

In a shoot for 1990 Magazine (don't ask questions), Sprouse is seen with his long brown hair hanging at his shoulders, large glasses and a white button-up tucked into his jeans. While there's a lot to process in this image on its own, it became a minefield of LULZ on Tuesday after one astute Twitter user pointed out that Sprouse looked like he was cosplaying as an iconic Degrassi character.

"Why does Dylan Sprouse look like he's about to shoot Drake," @KiannaBrooklyn asked in a now viral tweet.

WHY INDEED?

For those of you who somehow missed out on the Canadian teen sensation that was Degrassi: The Next Generation, Drake (then just known as Aubrey Graham) starred as Jimmy Brooks, a high school basketball star who was paralyzed after his classmate Rick shot him. It was an incredibly traumatizing moment of television that has now found itself at the center of a hilarious meme because Sprouse's 1990 Magazine look is almost identical to what Rick wore when he shot poor Drake.

Why does Dylan Sprouse look like he's about to shoot Drake pic.twitter.com/4UfZXDn9Ap — k day (@KiannaBrooklyn) September 25, 2017

Drake Shows Off His Latest Degrassi Royalty Check -- But It's Not What You'd Expect

It's honestly the most perfect thing the internet has produced in a while. In fact, it even got the stamp of approval from Drake's Degrassi co-star Lauren Collins.