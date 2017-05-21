Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has worn a lot of caps in his lifetime -- he's been a professional wrestler, a movie star, a TV mogul, a father ... and now he's set his sights on the Oval Office with just the right running mate in mind to help him earn 100 percent of the popular vote.

For his opening monologue on last night's season finale of Saturday Night Live, Johnson celebrated his status as a newly minted member of the "Five Timers Club" alongside Alec Baldwin before revealing that his vice presidential running mate would be another fellow member of the club -- Tom Hanks.

"In the past, I never would have considered running for President. I didn't think I was qualified at all, but now I'm actually worried that I'm too qualified," The Rock explained of his buzzy political interest of late. That's when Hanks chimed in with, "The truth is, America needs us. No one can seem to agree on anything anymore except for two things: Pizza and us."

The two then fished through their individual filmographies to pitch their ability to save face for the sake of America in a time of crisis -- with Hanks offering a compelling wartime speech that stems from his days in Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan, and Every Time We Say Goodbye.

"Between us, we could handle any crisis. If, God forbid, we go to war, I can assure the nation: 'We will sacrifice, and we will suffer, but in the end we will win because we are Americans and that is what Americans do,'" said Hanks, and the Rock supplemented with his own: "If God forbid, California splits off falls into the ocean, well that's my area. Dammit if I don't get down to that fault line and detonate that warhead, the entire state is going to sink. Fuel up the submarine and tell the secret service to pack my trunk. The President's going for a swim."

That's when Johnson revealed that they weren't serious about putting their names on a 2020 presidential ticket but were instead trying to showcase the ridiculousness of now. "Before you get too excited, this isn't real, Tom and I are just joking," Johnson said, "It's just that when it comes to politics, we need more poise and less noise. Americans deserve strong capable leaders, leaders who care about this country and care about its people."

But then the script got flipped again as Hanks realized, "Dwayne that kinda sounds like you and me. Let's go, we're doing it!" That's when the Johnson Hanks 2020 banner dropped, leaving it a little unclear where we all landed on the whole "are they really running or not?" question. Perhaps they're putting out feelers to see if it's a legitimate option? If so, there are definitely some people who seem to fully support the idea of a Johnson/Hanks 2020 ticket, and, obviously, weirder things have happened.

Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hanks have my vote in 2020. #SNLFinale — Catherine Dair (@catherinedair) May 21, 2017

How great would a Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson/Tom Hanks White House be?



RETWEET SUPPORT FOR JOHNSON/HANKS 2020#SNLFinale #Johnson2020 #snl pic.twitter.com/4doES150eW — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) May 21, 2017