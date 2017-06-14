Put your nostalgia to the test and give your earholes a listen to the new DuckTales theme song, soon to be stuck in your head FOREVER.

Disney XD's reboot of the greatest duck caper cartoon of your childhood features a new version of the jingle, sung by former American Idol contestant Felicia Barton -- but is it as good as the original, which is quite possibly the greatest TV theme song since the boob tube was invented? (Is now a good time to also mention that it's 30 years old?)

Give it a listen in the just-released opening credits of the show, which once again follows one-percenter Scrooge McDuck and his trouble-making grandnephews Huey, Dewey and Louie as they go on duck-ventures. Who knows, they might solve a mystery, they might rewrite history.

The network also announced the series' premiere episode, a one-hour TV movie, will debut on Disney XD Saturday, Aug. 12. As in all of August 12. Like, 24 hours of consecutive DuckTales! The actual series will premiere Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7 a.m.

The voice cast includes David Tennant, Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz, Bobby Moynihan and Kate Micucci.

Ducktales premieres Aug. 12 on Disney XD.