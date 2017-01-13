The Comedy Central panel of the Television Critics Association winter previews has unleashed a flood of good news on comedy fans, and a rain of pain on the livers of your favorite comedians: Drunk History has been renewed for a Season 5!

The show, which features tongue-in-cheek re-enactments of historic tales told by absolutely blotto comedians, has provided cozily intimate insights into the lives of its drunken narrators (genius Lin-Manuel Miranda was especially charming telling the story of Hamilton, portrayed by Ali Shawkat, in Season 4) and is slowly but surely educating the masses on the lesser-known twists of American history.

Congratulations creators Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner, be sure and stock up on aspirin and black-out shades for another year of hangovers!

Comedy Central also announced they would be bringing The Gorburger Show to late-night with an eight-episode order. Executive produced by T.J. Miller and created by Ryan McNeely and Josh Martin, the series stars a blue alien (a puppet voiced by Miller) hosting a talk show. The series was originally ordered to pilot by HBO in 2015. It found a home on Funny or Die's digital platform and had two seasons (19 episodes) before Comedy Central picked it up in turnaround.

T.J. Miller explained the renewed relevance of Gorburger with the statement: "In these times? DAMN we need a blue ass monster alien to talk about what the HECK is going on with humanity. And what is the difference between a hog and a chicken?"

Comedy Central has not yet released a premiere date for either show.