It's been a while since anything truly terrifying debuted on The CW, but some of us still remember the days when we had to go to sleep with the light on after watching an episode of Supernatural. Now, Drew Barrymore has taken up the mantle of bringing scary back to The CW.

Deadline reports the new series, titled Black Rose Anthology, will be a one-hour horror anthology series with a great angel -- it will be written and directed entirely by women. Barrymore will produce the series, when she's not chowing down on human flesh in Santa Clarity Diet, and Jill Blotevogel of MTV's Scream will pen the pilot script.

The series will deal with all the classic themes of horror, including guilt, jealousy, repression, paranoia, insanity, sexual obsession and survival, all depicted through the female perspective.

It's still too early in the development process to start picking winners and losers of the upcoming pilot season, but this one seems like a surefire green light for The CW.