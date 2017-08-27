Drake Bell and Josh Peck have officially buried the hatchet.

They both tweeted the same pic of them hugging it out backstage at this year's MTV VMAs, putting to rest any rumors of a feud. "Hug me," Josh's caption read. "Reunited and it feels so good!!" Drake wrote.

The two were not on good terms earlier this year when Josh failed to invite his TV brother Drake to his wedding and Drake made it known that he was not happy about being left off the guest list. (Josh's Grandfathered co-star John Stamos, however, was in attendance.)

"It was just one of those things where it was just, like, 'You didn't even tell me? I had to find out on social media,'" Bell told Entertainment Tonight. "And then you're, like, 'You know what!? Fine!' and then I'm, like, wait, I probably shouldn't have done that."

Bell would later say that they talked it out and resolved the issue. This public appearance, though, marks the first time we've seen them together since the incident. By the looks of it, they're back on the same page again.