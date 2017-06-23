Talking animals are usually an instant recipe for success, but it turns out that's not the case with ABC's Downward Dog.

Co-Creator Samm Hodges posted a note on Twitter today (June 23rd) that the network has chosen not to move forward with Season 2 of the show, though he did remember to thank them for taking a chance on it in the first place.

Hey. Statement from @m_killen and I. Love and hope and not giving up #DownwardDog pic.twitter.com/VUn8NrgdLu — Samm Hodges (@sammhodges) June 23, 2017



While Hodges says he was surprised by the news, it shouldn't be surprising to many TV fans that this show didn't do too well. Downward Dog was picked up in the spring of 2016 and then held an entire year to air as a summer show. That doesn't exactly exude the impression that ABC had a lot of faith in the series to begin with.

Hodges did mention, however, that he and his team were not giving up, and they'd be looking for a new home for Downward Dog. Here's hoping someone takes a chance on this lovable pooch.

Downward Dog airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on ABC.