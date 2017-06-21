Downton Abbey isn't done just yet. An NBC executive has revealed that a movie is in the works and it will begin production in 2018.

"There's a movie in the works. It's been in the works for some time," Michael Edelstein, president of NBCUniversal International Studios Edelstein told the Associated Press. He was on-hand for Singapore's launch of "Downton Abbey: The Exhibition," which features costumes and never-before-seen footage for hardcore fans.

He continued: "We are working on getting the script right and then we've got to figure out how to get the [cast] together. Because as you know, people go on and do other things. But we're hopeful to make a movie sometime next year."

The PBS Masterpiece series, which ended in 2015, centered on the lives of the British aristocratic Crawley family and their servant during the early 20th Century. The show covered major historical events such as the Titanic sinking and World War I.

Created by Julian Fellowes, it starred Laura Carmichael, Harry Hadden-Patton, Michelle Dockery Matthew Goode, Sophia McShera, Joanne Froggatt, Brendan Coyle, Rob James-Collier, Jim Carter, Maggie Smith and Hugh Bonneville.