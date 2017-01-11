President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to give his first press conference since the presidential election on Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.

In fact, this will be Trump's first press conference since July 27, when he encouraged Russian intelligence officers to look for then-rival Hillary Clinton's "missing emails." Trump had originally scheduled a press conference for December 15, but abruptly canceled it.

The conference will come amid unconfirmed reports that claim Trump and President Obama were recently briefed on allegations that Russian intelligence officers are in possession of information that could be personally and politically damning to Trump, including that he once hired prostitutes to perform sex acts in front of him.

Other topics that Trump will likely be questioned on include whether he plans to release his tax returns, and what he plans to do about his numerous global business interests after taking office.

Watch the press conference live in the video player above, beginning at 11 a.m. ET.