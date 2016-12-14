Barack Obama had Beyonce. Donald Trump has 16-year-old American's Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho.

Evancho announced on Today Wednesday that the president-elect has asked her to perform the national anthem at his inauguration in January. "I felt really honored. To be able to sing for the office, it's a great honor for me," said Evancho, who previously performed for President Obama on two occasions.

Evancho gained national attention in 2010 when she came in second place during the fifth season of America's Got Talent at the age of 10. (She lost to soul singer Michael Grimm.) Shortly after her stint on the NBC reality competition, Evancho met Trump for the first time while visiting his Mar-a-Lago estate and posted a photo of the encounter on her Facebook page.

In the years since America's Got Talent, Evancho has continued to find success in the music industry, releasing five studio albums, including a Christmas album she is currently promoting.