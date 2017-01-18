Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

After a deeply divisive election, Donald Trump will become the 45th President of the United States on Friday in a day-long ceremony that will be covered by every major news network. We have all the deets on how to watch on TV or online.

And if you don't want to watch the Inauguration, we also have you covered, with details about where you can watch protests like the Women's March and other demonstrations that will be going on over the weekend, including a concert by some of Broadway's best-known voices.

All times Eastern.

How to Watch on TV:

Inauguration ceremonies will begin on Thursday, the day before the event itself, with a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and the Make America Great Again! Welcome Concert,featuring performances and appearances by Toby Keith, Jon Voight, 3 Doors down and more.

ABC will begin its Inauguration coverage with an hourlong 20/20 special at 10/9c Thursday called America's New First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington. CBS and other major networks will also broadcast their evening news live from Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

On Friday, Inauguration Day, the Inaugural swearing-in, oath of office and Inaugural Address will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Capitol building. That will be followed by an Inaugural parade at 3 p.m. down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House. Three Inaugural Balls will follow, two at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and a third at the Armed Services Ball at the National Building Museum.

All of the major networks will feature coverage of the Inauguration events. ABC kicks off the day with a special edition of Good Morning America that will broadcast live from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. World News Tonight, Nightline and 20/20 will also air special editions from Washington D.C. that evening.

Similarly, CBS This Morning will kick things off live at the National Mall at 7 a.m. and wrap up at 4 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., Evening News anchor Scott Pelley will handle a special edition broadcast from D.C. At 8 p.m., CBS will air the live special Change and Challenge: The Inauguration of Donald Trump.

NBC News and MSNBC will work together to handle live coverage from Washington. Coverage will begin at 7 a.m. with Today and go live to Capitol Hill at 10 a.m.

For Fox, Shepherd Smith will be anchoring live coverage from D.C. on Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to the broadcast networks, cable channels including CNBC, CNN, C-SPAN and Fox News will feature live coverage of the Inauguration events, parade and Inaugural Balls.

Where to watch online:

In terms of online coverage, The White House will stream inauguration events on its website. NBC, CBS, FOX and ABC will also stream events on their websites, which may require users to log in. Other media outlets including NYTimes.com, WashingtonPost.com, Politico and NPR.org will also be streaming coverage online.

YouTube has partnered with several networks, so users can watch C-SPAN, Bloomberg Politics, and Washington Post coverage via the streaming platform. In addition, USA Today will offer a 360-degree virtual reality coverage using multiple VR camera angles. Coverage will begin at 9:30 a.m. on USA Today's YouTube channel.

PBS: NewsHour will partner with Twitter to stream coverage of Inauguration on Twitter from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

How not to watch on TV (or online):

If you're looking to boycott the Inauguration festivities, check out the Concert for America, an event being held on Friday afternoon in New York City to celebrate diversity and benefit organizations including Planned Parenthood. The concert is organized by Broadway musicians and will feature appearances by Chita Rivera, Bebe Neuwirth and Rosie O'Donnell. Beginning at 3 p.m., the event will be broadcast on Facebook Live.

On Saturday, the protests kick into high gear with The Women's March on Washington Rally, a peaceful demonstration that has also sparked similar events in cities around the world. The website Democracy Now! will be live-streaming from the march on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

Major networks and cable news channels will continue to broadcast live from the National Mall on Saturday.

