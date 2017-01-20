It's official: Donald Trump is the 45th President of the United States.

The former Apprentice host took the oath of office shortly after noon ET on Friday, and subsequently gave a scorched-earth speech promising to give America back to Americans and that he will end "this American carnage ... right here and right now."

Celebrities on the left and right took to Twitter to weigh in on the inauguration, offering praise, expressing resistance, and expressing admiration for outgoing president Barack Obama. Check some of them out below.

"He will not last the four years": Celebrities protested Donald Trump last night leading up to the #Inauguration. pic.twitter.com/84WVW72g4w — Page Six (@PageSix) January 20, 2017

I'm here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future. #Inauguration — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2017

One thing I thought Donald Trump must know how to do is tie a tie. I was wrong (📸 by @alexwongcw) pic.twitter.com/AgO1yvXHg3 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 20, 2017

We're LIVE on Facebook for the #ZENAUGURATION. Forget draining the swamp, come fill up on bliss with us! #LSSC https://t.co/Wzpg96oWo3 pic.twitter.com/Nok7LuYMQO — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 20, 2017

"that i will faithfully execute........literally everyone who has ever wronged me" — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017

Can you spot the difference? pic.twitter.com/2TxmhR8k1k — Moshe Kasher (@moshekasher) January 20, 2017