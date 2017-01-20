It's official: Donald Trump is the 45th President of the United States.

The former Apprentice host took the oath of office shortly after noon ET on Friday, and subsequently gave a scorched-earth speech promising to give America back to Americans and that he will end "this American carnage ... right here and right now."

Celebrities on the left and right took to Twitter to weigh in on the inauguration, offering praise, expressing resistance, and expressing admiration for outgoing president Barack Obama. Check some of them out below.