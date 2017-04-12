Emmy and Golden Globe winner Donald Sutherland will portray J. Paul Getty, the oil magnate and founder of the Getty dynasty, in the first installment of FX's limited series Trust, FX announced Wednesday.

Executive produced by the Slumdog Millionaire team including director Danny Boyle, writer Simon Beaufoy and producer Christian Colson, Season 1 takes place in 1973, when the young heir John Paul Getty III is kidnapped in Rome by mafia goons expecting a multimillion-dollar ransom from his rich family.

Sutherland will play the visionary who created the family fortune -- one of the 20th Century's most iconic figures -- and there's hardly a better choice. His wide range of film credits include turns in classic films such as Robert Altman's M*A*S*H, and all four The Hunger Games movies; on TV, he won Emmy and Golden Globe awards as Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the HBO film Citizen X, as well as a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Clark Clifford, President Lyndon B. Johnson's advisor in HBO's Path to War.

Production on the 10-episode series will begin in June in London; it's expected to premiere in January 2018.