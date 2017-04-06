Comedic icon Don Rickles, died Thursday at the age of 90. His death delivered a huge punch to the gut for the countless funny women and men who took inspiration from his insult-laden, quick-witted humor. From Jimmy Kimmel and Kathy Griffin, to Chris Rock and Bob Saget, it's hard to think of a comedian who wasn't influenced by Rickles.

Comedy legend Don Rickles dead at 90

His style and presence is hardwired into the DNA of American comedy and was seen on TV classics including The Beverly Hillbillies, I Dream of Jeannie, The Tonight Show and Murphy Brown as well as relatively recent shows like Hot in Cleveland. An entirely new generation of fans also came to know him as the voice of Mr. Potato Head in the popular Toy Story films.

You can see just how far his legacy reaches by the sheer number of famous admirers, friends and devotees who shared their love for Rickles on social media Thursday. Check out just a few of them in the video above.