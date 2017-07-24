Sarah Hyland is about to blow us all away as the grown-up version of the Seelie Queen on Freeform's Shadowhunters. But did you know she has her Halloween costume to thank for the part?

Showrunner Matt Hastings explained that Hyland showed him a photo of her Halloween costume last year -- which just so happened to be a fairy costume -- and that pretty much cemented her in his mind as the Seelie Queen.

Fairy Queen of the Swamp hit the Voodoo spot last night and these were the only pictures found. Serves her right for having so much fun she forgot to use her camera.🍁 A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Oct 30, 2016 at 3:20pm PDT

Shadowhunters: Sarah Hyland to Guest Star as Seelie Queen

"I immediately sent it to [Todd Slavkin and Darren Swimmer], and I was like, 'We found the Seelie Queen! She's here on our set!'" Hastings says.

Dominic Sherwood was thrilled to see Hyland take on this character too, especially since it's a role so different from the one she's used to playing. "It's really nice to see Sarah delve so deep into a character for the first time in almost 10 years because she's been on [Modern Family] for such a long time. It's been the same character, so for the first time she's got to really stray away from that and play someone very different."

Shadowhunters airs Mondays at 8/7c on Freeform.