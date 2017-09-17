The presenters are usually the least memorable part of any awards show, and the Emmys is no different -- unless the stars of 9 to 5 are the ones reading the teleprompter, in which case all bets are off. And when Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda took the stage midway through the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards to announce the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, they came ready to roast a certain somebody... albeit not by name.

As the women took the stage, Jane Fonda opened by reminiscing about their shared screen time in the 1980 film 9 to 5, where, she noted, they united in their refusal to be controlled by a "sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot."

That was Lily Tomlin's cue: "And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot!"

And the crowd went wild. (Gosh, do you think she was talking about someone specific? DISCUSS.)

The fun wasn't over yet, however; Dolly Parton then capped off the presentation with one of her trademark bawdy jokes, quipping, "I'm just hoping I get one of those Grace & Frankie vibrators in my swag bag!" -- at which point several thousand Emmys audience members on Twitter unplugged their televisions, knowing that the night couldn't possibly get any better.

In 2017, the year of our Lord, @DollyParton made a vibrator joke and I'm complete. Do whatever North Korea. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/VnTiEirWcq — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) September 18, 2017

