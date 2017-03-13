It's been so long since we've seen a new non-Christmas special episode of Doctor Who that some may say we've traveled a great distance through time and space since the last time we joined Peter Capaldi's Doctor in the TARDIS. And they'd be right. Which is why we're beyond excited that BBC America has finally released the first official trailer for Season 10, premiering Saturday, April 15 at 9/8c.

The new season, which will be Capaldi's last as the Doctor and showrunner Steven Moffat's final season at the helm, introduces viewers to a new companion named Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie). She's stepping in following the departure of Jenna Coleman's Clara at the end of Season 9. And like Clara -- and many of those who came before them, actually -- Bill is not afraid to ask or tell the Doctor whatever's on her mind. Based on the extended look above, she's bound to become a fan favorite very quickly.

But the Doctor and Bill won't be traveling all of time and space alone. They'll be joined by Matt Lucas' Nardole, who previously only appeared in the show's Christmas specials. Season 10 will also feature the return of Michelle Gomez as Missy in Episodes 6 and 7, as well as the original Mondasion Cybermen, one of Capaldi's all-time favorite Doctor Who foes.

Doctor Who returns Saturday, April 15 at 9/8c on BBC America.