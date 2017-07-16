The announcement that Jodie Whittaker would assume the role of the 13th Doctor on Doctor Who has become quite a hot button topic this weekend, as the gender-flipping of the character that'd been held by a dozen men before her left some fans of the long-running series everywhere from concerned to outraged.

It's not Whittaker's credentials or talents that have caused so much ire from nay-sayers; rather, the simple fact that she's a woman has many so-called fans crying foul over the casting decision.

On the other end of the spectrum, however, are those who are cheering the BBC's decision to finally give a woman a shot at driving the TARDIS after 36 seasons and 54 years.

And celebrating what this milestone means to all the little girls who now get to grow up seeing themselves in the Doctor.

Many excited fans also took the opportunity to hit back at those who couldn't believe that a time-traveling alien could be played by a woman.

Some pointed out that the show has relied on women to thrive since it first debuted.

While others had a little fun trolling the trolls.

Or merely rolled their eyes at them.

Snark has officially been weaponized in this anti-misogyny campaign.

But as much fun as it's been watching Doctor Who fans take down misogynists and haters, let's just hope that Whittaker's casting will be just the tip of the iceberg.