The announcement that Jodie Whittaker would assume the role of the 13th Doctor on Doctor Who has become quite a hot button topic this weekend, as the gender-flipping of the character that'd been held by a dozen men before her left some fans of the long-running series everywhere from concerned to outraged.

It's not Whittaker's credentials or talents that have caused so much ire from nay-sayers; rather, the simple fact that she's a woman has many so-called fans crying foul over the casting decision.

Today in grown men crying over alien casting: pic.twitter.com/gqltGVLxOo — Martin F. Robbins (@mjrobbins) July 16, 2017

On the other end of the spectrum, however, are those who are cheering the BBC's decision to finally give a woman a shot at driving the TARDIS after 36 seasons and 54 years.

I wish I could go back in time and tell my young nerd self that she's not going to have to pretend to be the boys forever. pic.twitter.com/YX8ti03jRe — Mackenzi Lee (@themackenzilee) July 16, 2017

And celebrating what this milestone means to all the little girls who now get to grow up seeing themselves in the Doctor.

I'm a father of 5 young women & grandfather of 3 girls.

With #DoctorWho13 girls will have great heroes to aspire to be; not just companions. — John Clarke (@JohnClarke1960) July 16, 2017

Many excited fans also took the opportunity to hit back at those who couldn't believe that a time-traveling alien could be played by a woman.

BREAKING NEWS: misogynists around the world abandon fictional show because they hired a woman to play the lead alien #DoctorWho — rose 12 (@Iovingkook) July 16, 2017

Me right now over the news about the new #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/es1fZVSbi5 — BlackGirlNerds @SDCC (@BlackGirlNerds) July 16, 2017

congrats to jodie whittaker for making a whole lot of misogynistic dudebros stop watching the show, ur doing us all a big favour — Jo Bee (*˘︶˘*) (@jobeeart) July 16, 2017

Some pointed out that the show has relied on women to thrive since it first debuted.

To the people saying a female will ruin the show... a reminder that women have been behind the success of this show since 1963. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/2KLCN1o77U — Lewis John Yule (@LewisJohnY2) July 16, 2017

While others had a little fun trolling the trolls.

WE HAVE TAKEN YOUR GHOSTBUSTERS AND STAR WARS AND SUPERHEROES AND DOCTOR WHO NOTHING IS SACRED WE WILL DEFILE IT ALL WITH OUR WOMANLY HANDS — gracelyn (@andlivefromny) July 16, 2017

Oh great a female Doctor Who. What next? Female real doctors? Female pilots? Female scientists? Female sisters and mothers? Female WOMEN?! — m@®|{ µø₽₽û§🏳️‍🌈 (@markhoppus) July 16, 2017

Or merely rolled their eyes at them.

Me seeing men say that if #DoctorWho can be portrayed by a woman, #WonderWoman should be played by a man now. pic.twitter.com/GocEekee6v — Ryan McGee (@TVMcGee) July 16, 2017

Snark has officially been weaponized in this anti-misogyny campaign.

A WOMAN CAN'T TIME TRAVEL! HER VAGINA WOULD GET STUCK IN ANOTHER DIMENSION. ALSO A WOMAN DOCTOR? IMPOSSIBLE. #doctorwho — Allana Harkin (@AllanaHarkin) July 16, 2017

If you think The Doctor changing gender is unrealistic I have some bad news about aliens, time travel and regeneration. #DoctorWho — Ryan S. Taylor (@RSTStatusReport) July 16, 2017

But as much fun as it's been watching Doctor Who fans take down misogynists and haters, let's just hope that Whittaker's casting will be just the tip of the iceberg.