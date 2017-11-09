Now Playing Doctor Who: Peter Capaldi and Steven Moffat on Saying Goodbye to Twelve

BBC America revealed the first look at Jodie Whittaker's Doctor Who costume, and it's clear Thirteen has got some serious style!

In the image, Whittaker is wearing teal cropped culottes with mustard yellow suspenders and a navy sweater with a rainbow stripe. These are paired with a gray trench coat, brown boots, blue striped socks and an array of delicate earrings.

Although Thirteen is now the second consecutive Doctor to forego a tie, many fans have noticed Whittaker's look may contain some purposeful nods to previous Doctors. The suspenders could be an homage to Eleven's (Matt Smith) outfit, while the striped sweater might be a wink at Tom Baker's striped scarf.

Whittaker is the first female Doctor in Doctor Who's 50-plus year history. The Broadchurch alum is succeeding Peter Capaldi, who will make his final appearance as Twelve in the upcoming Christmas special. Joining Whittaker in the new season are Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill.

Doctor Who Season 11 will premiere fall 2018.