American Idol might have some competition as America's favorite singing competition when The Four premieres on Fox in January.

Today, Fox announced the judges panel for The Four's singing competition, which includes Meghan Trainor, music exec Charlie Walk, Sean "Diddy" Combs and DJ Khaled.

"This show is going to disrupt the world of competition television and will revolutionize the format," Diddy said in a statement. "This series is about pure competition, fighting for your survival."

DJ Khaled also released a statement calling the show the most important event on television and pop culture. "It's a one-of-a-kind experience that will showcase the best of the new generation of musical geniuses... I immediately jumped at the opportunity when I realized Fox shared the same vision as me, and that's to be the best!!! If you think you have what it takes to become the next icon, trust me, DJ Khaled is the one that will let you know. So be prepared for a new era of television. All I know is how to win...more!!!"

ABC's revival of American Idol includes judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryant and Lionel Ritchie.

The Four will choose four finalists from a talent search to compete on a weekly basis, but there's a twist on the format you know and love. Each week, challengers will compete directly with "the four" to try to take one their spots. If you can't measure up, you're out. America gets to vote each week which new challengers make it on the show, but ultimately, it's up to the panel to decides who goes home.

This elite group of starmakers will guide the winner's career to help make him or her a breakout star, and as part of the grand prize, the winner will be named an iHeartRadio "On The Verge" artist.

The Four will premiere in January 2018.