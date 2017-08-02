Tris Prior's story may not be over yet.

The delayed fourth movie in the Divergent series is reportedly being developed for TV at Starz, according to Deadline. Ascendant -- which was originally scheduled for a theatrical release in the spring of 2017 -- is being retooled by its original writer Adam Cozad (Tarzan) and director Lee Toland Krieger as a television series for the Lionsgate-owned cable network. Both Cozad and Toland will executive produce, according to the trade.

The tricky thing will be getting the original cast from the movies, including bonafide movie stars Shailene Woodley, Miles Teller and Ansel Elgort, to appear in the series to wrap up their characters' storylines and give the show room to spin-off.

Shailene Woodley Is Officially Done with Divergent

Woodley told Vanity Fairearlier this year that she had no plans to appear in the then-rumored television adaptation. Teller has also been hesitant about committing and it might be hard to nail down Elgort in his schedule after the success of his Baby Driver film earlier this summer.

Divergent is based off the best-selling Veronica Roth novels about a young girl, Tris Prior, who leads a rebellion against the strict social caste system she's born into once she discovers she doesn't fit into the society's preconceived types. The third movie in the series, Allegiant, was released in 2016 and found Tris breaking from the system only to find her world was a social experiment of proportions she could never imagine.