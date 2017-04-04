Disney has ordered a brand new That's So Raven spin-off starring original cast members Raven-Symone and Anneliese van der Pol.

Raven's Home will pick up with BFFs Raven (Raven-Symone) and Chelsea (van der Pol) as two divorced single moms raising their families together under one roof. And when Raven's kids begin showing signs that they inherited their mother's ability to see the future, the already chaotic household gets a little more hectic.

"There is only one Raven -- and for over 25 years, she has blessed audiences around the world with the greatest gift of all -- the pure, unadulterated joy of laugh-out-loud funny. After being a part of over 20 different Disney projects, we are thrilled to be bringing Raven home to Disney Channel once again," said Gary Marsh, the president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide.

Isaac Brown and Navia Robinson will play Raven's 11-year-old twins Booker and Nia. Jason Maybuam will play Chelsea's 9-year-old son Levi and Sky Katz will play Nia's best friend Tess.

That's So Raven ran for four seasons on the Disney Channel from 2003-2007 and was nominated for two Emmys. Its first spin-off series, Cory in the House, premiered in 2007, with Raven's brother and father moving into the White House.

Raven's Home is expected to premiere later this year.