Now Playing 8 Disney Facts You Might Not Have Known

Disney is saying goodbye to Netflix in a big way.

Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed Thursday that the Marvel and Star Wars movies will move from Netflix to Disney's upcoming streaming service that's slated to launch in late 2019.

Speaking at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference on Thursday, Iger said that Disney's direct-to-consumer app "will have the entire output of the studio -- animation, live action and Disney including Pixar, Star Wars and all of the Marvel films," per Deadline. Previously Disney had not decided if the Marvel and Star Wars movies would move to the app.

Iger also said that the app will have Disney's film library of nearly 500 films, 7000 episodes from the TV library, four or five original Disney-branded films made exclusively for the streaming service and four or five original Disney-branded TV series, as well as thousands of shorts and bits of original short-form content.

Disney Will Stop Supplying Netflix by 2019

Disney is also planning to launch an ESPN-branded sports streaming service in Spring 2018 that Iger described as sort of like an iTunes for sporting events.

Disney announced the streaming service last month and said that it will stop supplying content to Netflix starting with the 2019 theatrical slate. Disney content already on Netflix -- which includes recent releases like Moana and Star Wars: Rogue One -- will exit as their licensing window deals expire.