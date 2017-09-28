After nearly 25 years since its original release, Hocus Pocus is making a comeback. Disney Channel is working on a reboot of the Halloween classic, Deadline reports.

The 1993 film centered on a teen named Max (Omri Katz) who stumbles into an abandoned house with his sister Dani (Thora Birch) and his crush, Allison (Vinessa Shaw). He unwittingly summons a trio of evil witches (Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker) who seek immortality by sucking the lives out of children. The trio, with the help of a talking cat named Binx, then must work together to stop them.

The new TV movie would be a reimagining of the original story with an all-new cast. It's in early development but has already enlisted David Kirschner, who produced the original, along with Scarlett Lacey (The Royals) who will pen the script.

The film's original director Kenny Ortega -- whose credits include all three High School Musical films and both Descendants movies -- is not attached to the new project.