Disney Channel has announced the start of production on Zombies, a new TV movie musical, this time featuring teen zombies from Zombietown who join the human classmates of Seabrook High School and set into motion an unexpected romance between a human cheerleader named Addison (American Housewife's Meg Donnelly) and a zombie football star named Zed (Ghost Whisperer's Milo Manheim).

The series will revolve around the attempts to integrate these undead kids into the norms of Seabrook's live scene, with human friends Bucky (Trevor Tordjman) and Bree (Carla Jeffery) mixing factions with zombie pals like Eliza (Kylee Russell).

David Light and Joseph Raso co-wrote the script with The Duff's Josh Cagan, and the film will be directed by Jeffrey Hornaday, with choreography by Hornaday's Teen Beach Movie collaborator. Effie Brown will serve as co-executive producer alongside Hornaday.

Zombies cast, Disney Channel



Adam Bonnett, executive vice president of Original Programming at Disney Channels Worldwide said of the film, "We're thrilled to be working with Jeffrey Hornaday again to bring this new world of zombies and cheerleading to life. Jeffrey and Chris Scott have delivered some of our most memorable musical sequences on Disney Channel; and now with Effie Brown on board as an executive producer, we are excited to deliver this inspirational story about tolerance, inclusion, individuality and conviction - each relatable themes for our viewers."

The newest addition to the DCOM slate is expected to premiere in 2018.